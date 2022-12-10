Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the period. XPEL makes up about 1.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 3.63% of XPEL worth $46,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in XPEL by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in XPEL by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Insider Activity at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,571 shares of company stock worth $4,698,287 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.