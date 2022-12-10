Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Zuora comprises about 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $5.94 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

