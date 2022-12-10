Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International accounts for 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Papa John’s International worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

