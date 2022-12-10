Bares Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.93 Million Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

