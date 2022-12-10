Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($60.42) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BAS stock opened at €47.72 ($50.23) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($72.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.31 and its 200 day moving average is €44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

