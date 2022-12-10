BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Raised to €76.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

