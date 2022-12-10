Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $114.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.99 or 0.07411558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.