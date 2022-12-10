BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $52.66 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $52.66 or 0.00306369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $147.27 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,187,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,796,445 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
