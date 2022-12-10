Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

