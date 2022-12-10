Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

