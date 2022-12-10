Bisichi (LON:BISI) Trading Up 1.7%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.66). Approximately 2,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bisichi in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock has a market cap of £32.03 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

