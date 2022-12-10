Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100.38 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $100.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.18 or 0.00640856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00255108 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00052270 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,252,219 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
