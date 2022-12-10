Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and $59,192.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00132210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00231325 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00043001 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.