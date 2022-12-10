BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $29.10 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003047 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008020 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,767,815 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

