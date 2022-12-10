Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 95.75%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

