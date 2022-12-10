Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 490 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $11,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

