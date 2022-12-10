BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

FVI stock opened at C$5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.83. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.82 and a one year high of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

