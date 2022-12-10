BNB (BNB) Price Tops $288.54 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $288.54 or 0.01679507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.16 billion and $481.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,538 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,671.95704794 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 286.75673699 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $621,009,154.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

