BNB (BNB) Price Tops $288.54 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $288.54 or 0.01679507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.16 billion and $481.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,538 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
