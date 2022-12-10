Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,875.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

