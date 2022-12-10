Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,114,580. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.