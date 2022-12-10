Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BWMN opened at $19.19 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

