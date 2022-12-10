Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

