Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -16.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a PE ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Abteen Vaziri bought 10,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

