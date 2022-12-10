Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.62 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

