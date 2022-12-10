Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.33 billion-$29.33 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

BRDCY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.41. 102,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,450. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

