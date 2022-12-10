Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE MNRL opened at $31.74 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

