Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Increases Dividend to $4.60 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $36.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.61 and its 200-day moving average is $506.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

