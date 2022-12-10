Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 6,750

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,750 ($82.31).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($73.16) to GBX 5,600 ($68.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($77.43) to GBX 5,500 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.77) to GBX 7,000 ($85.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.50) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NEXT Stock Performance

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,846 ($71.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,266.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,832.28. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($52.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,406 ($102.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,042.07.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,440.29%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

