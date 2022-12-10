BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $200.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTGOF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

BT Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.39 on Friday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

