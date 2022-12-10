BTIG Research Downgrades BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRSP. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

