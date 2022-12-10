CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.17% of CACI International worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 225.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723 shares of company stock worth $212,811 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

