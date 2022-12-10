Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,564.49

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,564.49 ($43.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,780 ($46.09). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,670 ($44.75), with a volume of 19,996 shares traded.
Caledonia Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,576.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,600.40.
Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 9.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
