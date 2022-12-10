Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.41 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

