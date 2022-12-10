Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $451.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

