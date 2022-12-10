Cambridge Trust Co. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

