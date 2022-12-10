Cambridge Trust Co. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

