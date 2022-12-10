Cambridge Trust Co. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

