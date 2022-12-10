Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.