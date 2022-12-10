Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 480,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

