Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

