Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

