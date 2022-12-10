Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

