Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.58. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 4,150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

