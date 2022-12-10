Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 143,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 207,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$157.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 50,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

