Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 143,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 207,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
Canada Nickel Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$157.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Profile
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
Read More
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.