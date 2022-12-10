Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 276.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $7,737,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

