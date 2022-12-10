CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. CarGurus also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

