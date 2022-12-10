Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
