C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

C&C Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.17) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.60 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.00.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

