CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $76.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $27.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00240183 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09473845 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,361,455.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

