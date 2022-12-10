CEEK VR Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $23.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020881 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00239467 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09473845 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,361,455.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

