Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of CELH opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

